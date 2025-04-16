Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Prospect Capital stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.85. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -270.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $8,640,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,501,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,088,350.56. This represents a 2.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Gremp bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,406.37. This represents a 34.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,548,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,715. 28.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

