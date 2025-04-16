Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,817,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 553.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 359,327 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 242,982 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 4,238.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 229,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.24. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

