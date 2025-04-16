Gaurav Shah Acquires 20,000 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) CEO Gaurav Shah bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,814.40. This represents a 2.59 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RCKT opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.00.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $290,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 322,156 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
