Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Up 14.6% – Should You Buy?

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 134.65 ($1.78). Approximately 102,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 22,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.56).

Gear4music Trading Up 20.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.03. The stock has a market cap of £29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Gear4music alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gareth John Bevan bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £12,650 ($16,741.66). 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gear4music

Operating from a Head Office in York, Distribution Centres in York, Bacup, Sweden, Germany, Ireland & Spain, and showrooms in York, Bacup, Sweden & Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce platform, with multilingual, multicurrency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group continues to build its overseas presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.