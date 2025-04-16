Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

