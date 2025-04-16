Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Genesco Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Genesco stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.43 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Genesco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genesco by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
