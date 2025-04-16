GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Shares Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 147,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

GFG Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 2.21.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

