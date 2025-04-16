Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.58. 1,135,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,362,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GLBE

Global-E Online Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global-E Online by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Global-E Online by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.