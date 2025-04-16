Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.58. 1,135,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,362,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GLBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Global-E Online Trading Down 0.6 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global-E Online by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Global-E Online by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
