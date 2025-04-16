Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 188,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 117,410 shares.The stock last traded at $22.28 and had previously closed at $22.35.

Global Industrial Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $853.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 221.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

