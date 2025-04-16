Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,984 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 515,763 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $53,700,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.83 and a 1 year high of $127.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.81.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

