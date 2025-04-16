Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 16,199 shares.The stock last traded at $35.60 and had previously closed at $34.51.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

