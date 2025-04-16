Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.31, but opened at $84.67. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF shares last traded at $85.14, with a volume of 211,010 shares changing hands.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $985.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,476,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

