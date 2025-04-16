Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Update

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 132,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 552.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 177,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 75,599 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

