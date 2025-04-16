Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.94.

Shares of GLOB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.28. The stock had a trading volume of 154,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,620. Globant has a 52 week low of $96.23 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.85.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $16,737,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,506,000 after buying an additional 203,472 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,933,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 92,661 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

