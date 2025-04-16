Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 9,600,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,486,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,594.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,849 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 772,928 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,033,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $5,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

