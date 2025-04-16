Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.87, but opened at $25.42. Gold Fields shares last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 1,113,384 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.95.

Gold Fields Stock Up 3.7 %

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in Gold Fields by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 211,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after buying an additional 178,973 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,710,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 227,704 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $33,486,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,164,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

