Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.02 and last traded at C$8.10. 3,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Goldmoney Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of C$105.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.58.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc (TSX: XAU) is a precious metal focused global business. Through its ownership of various operating subsidiaries, the company is engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals for its clients, coin retailing, and lending. Goldmoney clients located in over 150 countries hold nearly $3 billion in precious metal assets.

