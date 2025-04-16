GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Short Interest Down 63.1% in March

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 118,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF by 326.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ AMZZ opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 million, a P/E ratio of -353.35 and a beta of 2.84. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

