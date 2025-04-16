Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

GSBC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.10. 34,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,393. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $604.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14 shares in the company, valued at $840.28. This represents a 99.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

