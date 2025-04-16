Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, an increase of 209,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,942,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INKW opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Greene Concepts has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Greene Concepts

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

