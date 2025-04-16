Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, an increase of 209,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,942,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Greene Concepts Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INKW opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Greene Concepts has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Greene Concepts
