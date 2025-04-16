Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 1,627 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 137.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 122,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.18 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total value of $126,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,210.72. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $18,191,542.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 358,197 shares in the company, valued at $65,353,042.65. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,039,318 shares of company stock valued at $181,925,602 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.40 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.52.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

