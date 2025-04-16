Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,257 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.