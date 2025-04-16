Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,417 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,159 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 35,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $76.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

