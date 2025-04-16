Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $296,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,547.96. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $6,300,738.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,154,349.31. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,293 shares of company stock worth $282,029,046 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $786.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Arete Research upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $765.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $690.79.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $521.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

