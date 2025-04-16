Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,321 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 198,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $77,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 139,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $353.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.94 and its 200 day moving average is $395.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

