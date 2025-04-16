Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $92.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

