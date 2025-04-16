Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.56%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $1,219,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,616.07. This represents a 71.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

