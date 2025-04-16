Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 313,310 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,310 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.66% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 96,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 69,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

