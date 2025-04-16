Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKR opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

