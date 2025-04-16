Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.09.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $231.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

