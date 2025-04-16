Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.26 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 47,896 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,974,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,674,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $12,047,000. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

TJX opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.