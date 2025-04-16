Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 231,526 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,526 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evergy worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Evergy by 5,983.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $70.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

