Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $16,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. The trade was a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,756 shares of company stock worth $62,219,250. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.41.

Datadog Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.47, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

