Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of Gyrodyne worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Gyrodyne Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ GYRO opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Gyrodyne, LLC has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Gyrodyne
