Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of Gyrodyne worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gyrodyne Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ GYRO opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Gyrodyne, LLC has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

