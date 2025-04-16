Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Up 10.6% – Should You Buy?

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 137.41 ($1.82). Approximately 3,111,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,322,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.64).

Halfords Group Stock Up 10.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.05.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

About Halfords Group

(Get Free Report)

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.