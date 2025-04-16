Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 227,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 547,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HNRG

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hallador Energy by 4,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 1,073,433 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,895,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 898,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,034,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.