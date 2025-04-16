Head to Head Contrast: Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT) vs. Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) and Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Nextnrg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive 1.52% 19.96% 3.43% Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04%

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Automotive has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextnrg has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

46.9% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Nextnrg shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonic Automotive and Nextnrg”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $14.22 billion 0.14 $216.00 million $6.18 9.48 Nextnrg $27.77 million 11.64 -$10.47 million ($6.67) -0.43

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Automotive and Nextnrg, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 0 1 4 1 3.00 Nextnrg 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $74.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.67%. Given Sonic Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than Nextnrg.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats Nextnrg on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. The Powersports Segment sells new and used powersports vehicles, such as motorcycles, and personal watercraft and all-terrain vehicles; and offers finance and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Nextnrg

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

