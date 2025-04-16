Head to Head Review: ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of ARM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rambus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ARM alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARM and Rambus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $3.69 billion 28.29 $306.00 million $0.76 131.22 Rambus $556.62 million 8.72 $179.82 million $1.66 27.22

Analyst Ratings

ARM has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ARM and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 2 6 18 1 2.67 Rambus 0 0 7 1 3.13

ARM presently has a consensus target price of $163.05, suggesting a potential upside of 63.49%. Rambus has a consensus target price of $76.71, suggesting a potential upside of 69.76%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than ARM.

Profitability

This table compares ARM and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 21.82% 11.94% 8.62% Rambus 32.31% 17.47% 14.45%

Volatility & Risk

ARM has a beta of 4.48, indicating that its stock price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rambus beats ARM on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded on November 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP. It also provides a portfolios of security IP solutions, including crypto cores, hardware roots of trust, high-speed protocol engines, and chip provisioning technologies; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.