Head to Head Survey: AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI)

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of AxoGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get QT Imaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for QT Imaging and AxoGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 0.00 AxoGen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

AxoGen has a consensus target price of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 44.41%. Given AxoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than QT Imaging.

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QT Imaging and AxoGen”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging $4.00 million 4.14 -$4.03 million N/A N/A AxoGen $187.34 million 3.70 -$21.72 million ($0.22) -71.14

QT Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares QT Imaging and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -65.94% AxoGen -7.91% -14.91% -7.49%

Summary

AxoGen beats QT Imaging on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

(Get Free Report)

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for QT Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QT Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.