Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 160,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 70,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.
Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0764 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
