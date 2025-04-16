Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 80007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $629.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

