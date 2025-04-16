Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 85069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $742.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.83. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $210.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,808 shares in the company, valued at $16,228,218.16. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,339.60. The trade was a 14.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,450. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 366,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

