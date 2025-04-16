Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Hess by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 89,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Hess’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

