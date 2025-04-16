Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Highwoods Properties stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. 186,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,727,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,274,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,508 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,130,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 908,401 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,265,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 556,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Highwoods Properties

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.