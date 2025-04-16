Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $32.68. 103,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 859,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

HGV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,402,000 after buying an additional 499,067 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 38,000.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 571,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after buying an additional 31,939 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

