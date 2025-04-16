HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
HLS Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.
About HLS Therapeutics
