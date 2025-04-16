HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

