Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 312.80 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 303.60 ($4.02), with a volume of 2592120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303.60 ($4.02).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.57) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.97) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.77) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273 ($3.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.07. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.32%.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

