Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BEEZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. 719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $33.56.
About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
