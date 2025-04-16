HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. StockNews.com cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.15.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $546.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $642.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $659.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,077.41, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,382 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,657. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

