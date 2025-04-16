Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $288.00 and last traded at $286.51. 153,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,746,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.90.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.